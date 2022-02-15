Vikings to hire Colts’ Jerrod Johnson to coaching staff

Indianapolis Colts offensive quality control coach Jerrod Johnson will be joining the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff.

Johnson, who has held that role with the Colts since 2020, will be an offensive assistant under new head coach Kevin O’Connell, who takes over after working under Sean McVay as the offensive coordinator for the last two seasons.

The #Vikings are hiring Jerrod Johnson to serve as an assistant on offense and work with the QBs under new coach Kevin O’Connell, source said. A two-time participant in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, Johnson was a quality control coach for the #Colts last year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 14, 2022

Before holding the role as the quality control coach, Johnson was a participant in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, which “is to use NFL clubs’ training camps, offseason workout programs and minicamps to give talented coaches opportunities to observe, participate, gain experience and ultimately gain a full-time NFL coaching position.”

The Colts have several positions on their coaching staff that will need to be replaced this offseason, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

But they’ve also seen other offensive assistants like wide receivers coach Mike Groh and former senior assistant Press Taylor take jobs elsewhere.

