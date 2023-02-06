Vikings hire Brian Flores as defensive coordinator

Brian Flores will be heading to Minnesota to run the defense.

Flores has accepted the Vikings’ offer to become their new defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Although Flores had been considered a strong candidate for the Cardinals’ head-coaching job, that he would take a defensive coordinator job suggests he has learned he wasn’t going to get the top job in Arizona.

Flores spent the last year as the Steelers’ senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. He was head coach of the Dolphins from 2019 to 2021, and after he was fired by the Dolphins, he sued the NFL over the impact on its employment policies on minority head coaches. That lawsuit is ongoing.

The Vikings have been looking for a new defensive coordinator since they fired Ed Donatell after the season.

