Vikings like having competition for cornerback jobs

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer called the team’s 2020 defense the worst he ever coached at the end of last season and their attempt to improve it has included several additions at cornerback.

They signed Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland, Mackensie Alexander, Parry Nickerson, Tye Smith, and Amari Henderson to join a group that includes Kris Boyd, Cameron Dantzler, Jeff Gladney, Harrison Hand and Dylan Mabin. Co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson noted the players they brought in add experience to a young group as one positive development.

His fellow coordinator Adam Zimmer said that getting on-field practice time was another plus and Patterson found a third in the fight for jobs that is coming this summer.

“Competition makes everyone better,” Patterson said, via the team’s website. “Competition makes everybody compete and makes everybody strive to improve because they’re all fighting for a job, and to me, what we have going on right now in the secondary … is great competition. And that’s going to cause everyone to improve. That’s going to cause everyone to see who’s getting better, and the cream is going to rise to the top. So, to me, that’s how you get better, when you have a lot of competition.”

The cornerback spot wasn’t the only weak one on the Vikings Defense last year, but it is the one where the Vikings hope quantity leads to quality.

