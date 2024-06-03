Vikings hand former LSU WR Justin Jefferson massive extension

It comes as no surprise, but current Minnesota Vikings and former LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson became the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history on Monday morning.

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rappaport first reported the news. It was shortly confirmed by Jefferson on social media and the Vikings’ team site.

According to Pelissero, the deal is worth $140 million over four years, and $110 million is guaranteed.

Jefferson was always expected to reset the marker for wide receivers. It was only a matter of when. In just four years, Jefferson’s racked up 5,899 yards, 392 catches and 30 touchdowns. In 2022, he led the NFL with 128 catches and 1,809 yards.

It’s one of the best career starts we’ve ever seen from a wide receiver.

The deal comes after Jefferson’s former LSU teammate Joe Burrow became the highest-paid player in NFL history last September. With a massive extension on the horizon for Ja'Marr Chase, LSU’s former big three will be set.

The #Vikings and superstar WR Justin Jefferson have agreed to terms on a four-year, $140 million contract extension, including $110M in guarantees, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Still only 24 years old, Jefferson is now the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/4WTBjiekz1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 3, 2024

“To be given a gift, to play football at the highest level, it’s a blessing, it’s an honor,” Jefferson said in his social media video.

He went on to thank his parents along with his brothers Rickey and Jordan Jefferson, who both played at LSU.

“I always dreamt of this moment,” Jefferson said.

With Jefferson locked in long-term, the Vikings can now focus on taking advantage of JJ McCarthy’s rookie deal.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire