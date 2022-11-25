Breaking News:

Vikings had a near-record completion percentage on Thursday

The Minnesota Vikings beat the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night by a score of 33-26 and improved their record on Turkey day to 7-2. There were a lot of impressive things about the Vikings’ win, but the efficiency of how they threw the football was tremendous.

Kirk Cousins completed 30-37 passes for 299 yards, three touchdowns and one interception with Justin Jefferson getting in on the fun by completing his only pass for 11 yards.

The Vikings completed 81.6% of their passes, which was the second-highest ever against a Bill Belichick Patriots team.

The top game is the famed wildcat game where the Dolphins stunned the Patriots by running the wildcat offense all game and nobody was ready for it.

The game was also the sixth time that Cousins has topped 80% completion percentage on 30 or more passes. Only four others players have more such games.

It was a really impressive win all around for the Vikings.

