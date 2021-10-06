Vikings get good and bad news on the Wednesday injury report

Minnesota retooled its defense this offseason, but unfortunately, the team has been missing its defensive field general for every game so far.

The Vikings have been without linebacker Anthony Barr for all four games. Barr may not always do things that show up in the stat sheet, but he does command some attention in the pass rush, in addition to guiding the defense.

Minnesota got some good news regarding Barr on the initial injury report of Week 5, though some other key players were missing from practice.

Here is the full list:

LB Anthony Barr

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) talks with teammates Eric Kendricks, left, and Eric Wilson, right, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Status: Full (knee)

CB Kris Boyd

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Kris Boyd (29) breaks up a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) in the first quarter during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/David Berding)

Status: Full (hamstring)

CB Bashaud Breeland

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) is defended by Minnesota Vikings defensive back Bashaud Breeland (21) during the second quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Full (illness)

CB Camryn Bynum

Indianapolis Colts tight end Farrod Green, center, is tackled by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chazz Surratt, left, and cornerback Camryn Bynum, right, after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Status: Full (abdomen)

RB Dalvin Cook

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) takes the field for the first quarter of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals led 14-7 at halftime.

Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals

Status: DNP (ankle)

K Greg Joseph

Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph (1) kicks a point after with a hold from punter Jordan Berry (3) in the second quarter of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals led 14-7 at halftime. Syndication: The Enquirer

Status: Full (right hip)

LB Eric Kendricks

Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Status: Elbow (full)

DT Michael Pierce

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce (58) celebrates a sack of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) (not pictured) in overtime during an NFL Week 1 football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 27-24.

Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 12

Status: DNP (elbow)

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (15) on the field during an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. Indianapolis won 12-10. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Status: DNP (toe)

G Oli Udoh

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Oli Udoh (74) against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Status: Full (neck)

LB Nick Vigil

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Nick Vigil (59) reacts after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (np) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Ankle (DNP)

WR Dede Westbrook

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) tackles Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Dede Westbrook (12) in overtime at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Full (quad)

