Vikings going all purple on Sunday vs Saints

The Minnesota Vikings are taking on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday morning at Tottenham Stadium in London, England.

The game itself will be quite the clash. The Vikings go into it with only two players listed on the injury report in Za’Darius Smith and Andrew Booth Jr. The hope is that Smith will play but Booth Jr. is likely to miss his third-consecutive game with a quad injury.

On the other side of the ball, the Saints will be missing wide receiver Michael Thomas and starting quarterback Jameis Winston due to injuries.

The last time the Vikings beat the Saints on the road, they wore all purple in the 2020 wind card game. On Sunday, they will be wearing the same.

Purple x Purple pic.twitter.com/tznZKyl6E6 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 1, 2022

These beautiful uniforms will be on full display for the London crowd and will hopefully give the Vikings some luck.

