Vikings GM: ‘Never a second in my mind’ Justin Jefferson extension wouldn’t get done

On Monday, the Minnesota Vikings extended Justin Jefferson and gave him the richest contract to someone who doesn’t play the quarterback position. In the mind of General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, that was always going to be the end result.

Speaking at a press conference announcing the deal, Adofo-Mensah made it very clear that this deal and the future of Jefferson were never up in the air. He confirmed they never entertained any trade scenarios, while also stating that this process was never frustrating or prolonged. He explained it as a negotiation that started last offseason, took a break, and returned to it this offseason to finish it.

“There was never a second in my mind that we weren’t going to be here,” Adofo-Mensah said at the press conference.

Both he and Kevin O’Connell also acknowledged how special a player Justin Jefferson is. They know keeping him in a Vikings uniform is and was important, now, they do that for the next five years.

