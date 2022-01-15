Vikings GM interviews will kick-start Sunday and continue next week

After spending a week requesting interviews and narrowing the search for a new general manager, the Minnesota Vikings are finally ready to move forward with the interview process.

Per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin and Jeremy Fowler, the team is expected to conduct the first round of interviews on Sunday, starting with Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort.

Others to follow include Cleveland Browns’ vice president of football operations Kwesi Odofo-Mensah on Monday and Kansas City Chiefs’ executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles on Tuesday. The other five interviews slated will be spread out throughout the week.

Philadelphia Eagles’ vice president of football operations Catherine Raiche is expected to be among the interviews. The Vikings requested an interview with her and generated buzz with this being the first known female candidate for a GM job in NFL history.

Susan Tose Spencer was the first woman to actually serve as a GM in the league after she was promoted to the position by her father, former Eagles owner Leonard Tose.

There’s obviously a lot of talent out there that could help the Vikings organization, including Raiche, and the team will have its work cut out for them in figuring out which candidate they feel is the best fit for them.

