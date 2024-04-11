Vikings GM on drafting a QB: ‘There’s multiple guys that we are in love with’

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The NFL Draft is two weeks away, and the Minnesota Vikings have a pair of first round picks at Nos. 11 and 23.

It should be a busy Thursday night for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, whether they end up with two players or package the picks to move up in the first round. The general consensus is if they do move up, it’s for a quarterback. But who will it be and at what cost?

We probably get that answer in two weeks. Adofo-Mensah spoke with reporters ahead of the draft on Thursday at TCO Performance Center. Most of the near 20-minute session revolved on what they could do at quarterback in the draft, after the departure of Kirk Cousins in free agency.

While it’s a life-changing and franchise-altering move, they won’t shy away from it.

"I think just because something is risky doesn’t mean you stay away from it. if you grasp it, you know what the rewards are," Adofo-Mensah said. "Just because something is risky doesn’t mean you’re scared of it, you have to believe. It’s uncertain and we’ve got to take our swing, that doesn’t give us any pause."

The quarterback names the Vikings have been linked to, whether it be private workouts or visits? Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr.

"There’s multiple guys that we are in love with," Adofo-Mensah said.

If the Vikings do move up in the first round, what will it cost? Are they willing to give up a 2025 first round pick, perhaps even more, to get into the top-five?

The reality is the cost won’t matter if Adofo-Mensah takes a swing, and it turns into a franchise quarterback.

"That’s the hardest part. If you get the guy right and he’s your answer for 10 years, there’s no price you probably wouldn’t have paid," Adofo-Mensah said. "That’s the hardest part of it. The most important position in a team sport, how do you put this most important piece but also give yourself the ability to win? If you have this great quarterback and there’s nothing around him, you’re not really in a great place there either."