Vikings getting healtier, activate Irv Smith Jr’s practice window

The Vikings offense has been cruising the last few weeks, and they’ve had various contributors alongside Justin Jefferson play well in KJ Osborn and TJ Hockenson. Well, the team announced today that they might be getting back another weapon for that arsenal as they activated the 21-day practice window for tight end Irv Smith Jr.

The Vikings opened the 21-day practice window today for TE Irv Smith Jr. (ankle), who hasn't played since Week 8. Coach Kevin O'Connell has been expressing optimism ever since that Smith could be available before the end of the season. Also, RB Ty Chandler was activated from IR. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) December 28, 2022

Smith Jr. was placed on injured reserve shortly after the trade for T.J. Hockenson. While most of Smith’s career has been injury-plagued, he is still a capable tight end in the NFL. With Smith getting healthy, it could be an even bigger boost for the Viking’s offense. Smith could benefit from the current weapons on the field for the Vikings to help get himself open, as he historically has trouble creating separation for himself.

Before suffering his high ankle sprain against the Arizona Cardinals, Smith racked up 22 receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

