Vikings make Gary Kubiak offensive coordinator

The Vikings didn’t have to go far to find their new offensive coordinator.

Gary Kubiak, who spent last season as the Vikings’ assistant head coach and offensive advisor, will now get the offensive coordinator title, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The 58-year-old Kubiak is the former head coach of the Texans and Broncos, and former offensive coordinator of the Broncos and Ravens.

The Vikings were seeking a new offensive coordinator after Kevin Stefanski left to become the Browns’ head coach. Head coach Mike Zimmer has said this offseason that he thinks the Vikings’ offensive system is fundamentally sound and doesn’t need to be radically remade, so it’s not surprising that he decided to stay in house for Stefanski’s replacement.

Kubiak’s son, Vikings quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, was also thought to be a candidate for the offensive coordinator job, but he’ll apparently work under his dad for another season.