The Vikings got one player back from the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, but another player took his place.

Center Garrett Bradbury has been activated from the list after missing the last two games. Safety Josh Metellus has been added to the list, which also includes safety Harrison Smith, linebacker, Ryan Connelly, and defensive end Kenny Willekes.

Mason Cole started in place of Bradbury and head coach Mike Zimmer said there’s a chance the Vikings will stick with him after seeing how things play out in practice this week.

Metellus had four tackles in nine games while playing almost all of his snaps on special teams.

The Vikings also placed offensive lineman Timon Parris on the practice squad COVID-19 reserve list. Guard Dakota Dozier and fullback Jake Bargas are also on that list.

Vikings take Garrett Bradbury off COVID reserve list, put Josh Metellus on originally appeared on Pro Football Talk