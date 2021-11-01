Vikings’ game vs. the Cowboys: Everything we know

Last season, the Vikings’ game against the Cowboys had playoff implications. Dallas upset Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium without the help of Dak Prescott. Red-headed Cowboys QB Andy Dalton made enough plays to move the chains against a revamped Vikings defense.

This year was different: The red-headed quarterback’s name was Cooper Rush. Other than that, though, the Vikings played a very similar game — all the way down to the team’s disappointing, final offensive drive. Minnesota’s offense stalled out. The Vikings defense didn’t do enough against a Cowboys offense that was not at full strength.

Minnesota (3-4) was not good enough to get lucky against an elite team. Dallas (6-1), dealing with bad injury luck, overcame its faults. These are two franchises that, for now, have different 2021 trajectories.

Vikings fans have every right to be spooked about the rest of 2021 after that performance.

Final score: Cowboys 20, Vikings 16

Photo: Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the game:

Photo: Matt Blewett/USA TODAY Sports

No Dak: The Cowboys offense was up and down without their starting quarterback. Dak Prescott was inactive for Week 8. Cooper Rush did enough, though: he had 325 passing yards, two touchdown passes and a pick.

Hooked on a Thielen: The Vikings offense looked lackluster against a Cowboys defense that is capable of giving up big plays. Adam Thielen was one of the few bright spots on Sunday night. He had 78 receiving yards and a touchdown reception.

If you think that’s bad… Wait until you see the rest of the Vikings’ schedule. Minnesota heads to Baltimore next game. Then, the Vikings play the Chargers and the Packers.

Stars of the week:

Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

*** WR Adam Thielen: He had a touchdown and six receptions on nine targets.

** K Greg Joseph: He went 3-for-3 on field goals and 1-for-1 on extra points.

* S Xavier Woods: He had a pick and a strip-sack against his former team.

It was over when...

Story continues

Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins failed to convert on fourth down as time expired in the fourth quarter.

What's next?

Photo: Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings head on the road in Week 9 to play Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Sunday at noon C.T.

1

1