Vikings take G Joe Thuney in 2016 redraft

It’s safe to say that the Vikings drafting Laquon Treadwell with the 23rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft didn’t work.

In his 2016 redraft over at NFL.com, Adam Rank has the Vikings passing on Treadwell (surprise!) and instead drafting guard Joe Thuney.

Here’s what Rank wrote about the pick:

The Vikings took Ole Miss WR Laquon Treadwell with this pick. And look, I missed on him, too, so I won’t clown on the Vikings for that. There aren’t a lot of a great receivers to pick here, so I believe Thuney would be an excellent choice here for Minnesota.

Literally anyone but Treadwell would have been the answer here. Unfortunately, that wasn’t so clear at the time.

Thuney was originally drafted in the third round by the Patriots coming out of North Carolina State.

For a team that’s needed huge offensive line help through the years, this would have been a welcomed pick. Thuney has started every game since being drafted.