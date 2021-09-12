Vikings fumble away opener, lose to Bengals 27-24 in OT

Dane Mizutani, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
Sep. 12—CINCINNATI — Truthfully, the writing was on the wall from the start.

As the Vikings lined up to start the 2021 season, fullback C.J. Ham got called for a false start. The rest of the opening drive featured a false start from tight end Tyler Conklin, another false start from Ham and a holding penalty on right guard Oli Udoh before the Vikings punted the ball away.

The rest of the game went pretty much the same way — highlighted by Dalvin Cook's late-minute fumble as the Vikings moved into position to win in overtime — and the Vikings couldn't stay out of their own way in a 27-24 OT loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

There wasn't a lot that went right for the Vikings in the season opener, though the 12 penalties for 116 yards was an especially concerning stat. It leveled the playing field, consistently putting the Vikings behind the down and distance, while also gifting the Bengals solid starting field position.

It culminated with a disheartening loss for the Vikings as they start the regular season on a very sour note heading into a very tough matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on the road next week.

After the Vikings took an early 7-0 lead when Kirk Cousins found Adam Thielen for a 5-yard touchdown, Burrow started to heat up shortly before halftime.

It started with a masterful drive in which Burrow converted a couple of third downs, then found receiver Tee Higgins for a 2-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7-7. Less than a minute later, the Bengals got the ball back, and Burrow promptly found chase up the right sideline for a 50-yard touchdown to make it 14-7 shortly before halftime.

Needing a stop on the opening drive, the Vikings instead allowed the Bengals to march down the field, and running back Joe Mixon plowed his way into the end zone to stretch the lead to 21-7.

While that looked like the beginning of the end for the Vikings, Bengals coach Zach Taylor almost single-handedly kept them in the game. Despite dominating in nearly every facet of the game, and leading by two touchdowns late in the third quarter, Taylor made the baffling decision to go for it on fourth-and-short from his own 30-yard line.

It didn't work at the Vikings got the ball back in prime scoring position. A few plays later Cousins found Thielen for a 24-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 21-14.

After a 53-yard field goal from Bengals kicker Evan McPherson made it 24-14, the Vikings showed some impressive mettle down the stretch.

It started with a big drive from Cousins in which he most notably found receiver Justin Jefferson for a big gain before running back Dalvin Cook scored a 1-yard touchdown to make it 24-21. The comeback culminated with a 53-yard field goal from kicker Greg Joseph as time expired to tie the game at 24-24 and force overtime.

In overtime, after both teams had possession, Taylor dialed up a perfect call on fourth-and-inches, and Burrow found tight end C.J. Uzomah for a 32-yard gain. A couple of plays later, McPherson nailed a 33-yard field go to end the game.

