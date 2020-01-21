Vikings fullback C.J. Ham heading to Pro Bowl
Vikings fullback C.J. Ham is heading to the Pro Bowl.
Via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Ham is replacing 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk in the all-star game.
Ham played a key role in the Vikings running game this year, which ranked sixth in the league. He played a career-high 359 snaps this season, had seven carries for 17 yards, and 17 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown.
He’s the fourth Viking to make the trip to Orlando, along with defensive end Danielle Hunter, safety Harrison Smith, and running back Dalvin Cook.
