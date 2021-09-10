Vikings Friday injury report: Two players out

Minnesota is thin at linebacker, and for its game against Cincinnati in Week 1, the team just got a lot thinner.

Vikings LB Anthony Barr has been ruled out for the Bengals game Sunday. Barr has been dealing with a knee injury this offseason. He also tore his pec in Week 2 of 2020 against the Colts, leaving him out for the rest of that season, so Viking fans have not seen Barr for quite some time.

Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer seemed optimistic on Barr’s situation earlier this week, so maybe the linebacker can make a speedy return. In his place will be Eric Kendricks, Nick Vigil, Troy Dye, Blake Lynch and others. Minnesota may have to rotate in more linebackers now that Barr is out.

The Vikings also have ruled out Christian Darrisaw. Darrisaw was limited in practice this week, so it seemed unlikely that he would be able to take the starting left tackle spot from Rashod Hill before the regular season opener.