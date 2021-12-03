Vikings Friday injury report: Three out, three quesitionable

When the Vikings face off against the Lions Sunday, Minnesota will have Alexander Mattison while Detroit will have Jamaal Williams as the primary running back options.

That’s because Vikings RB Dalvin Cook and Lions RB D’Andre Swift will be out for game.

“Jamaal (Williams) going to take a lot of that, so are the other two backs – (Jermar) Jefferson and Godwin (Igwebuike),” Detroit coach Dan Campbell said, per the Lions.

Additionally, S Camryn Bynum and LT Christian Darrisaw will both be out. LT Rashod Hill will likely get his old starting spot back. Xavier Woods and Harrison Smith should be the starting safeties in Week 13.

There are also some key players questionable for Sunday’s game: CB Mackensie Alexander, LB Anthony Barr, LB Eric Kendricks. The Vikings linebacker unit takes a huge hit without either Barr or Kendricks, so both potentially being unavailable raises concern.

The Vikings will utilize LB Nick Vigil as a defensive signal-caller if Barr is unavailable. Players such as Blake Lynch, Troy Dye and Ryan Connelly should also get more linebacker reps.