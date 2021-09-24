Vikings Friday injury report: Three out, one questionable

The Vikings are a run-heavy team, so having a back like Dalvin Cook can be a big help.

Just look at the game against the Cardinals. Cook ran for 131 yards in the game, averaging 6 yards per carry. There was some bad news for Cook in the game, though: he suffered an ankle injury that has left him out of practice this week.

The Vikings have a silver lining in that regard: Cook is only listed as questionable for now. Here is that and the rest of the injury report on Friday:

LB Anthony Barr

LB Anthony Barr

Status: Out

OT Christian Darrisaw

OT Christian Darrisaw

Status: Out

CB Harrison Hand

CB Harrison Hand

RB Dalvin Cook

RB Dalvin Cook

Status: Questionable

