Vikings Friday injury report: Key players out and questionable

Jack White
·1 min read
In this article:
Vikings return man Ihmir Smith-Marsette has played pretty well so far, becoming one of the only rookies in the Minnesota 2021 draft class to see the field consistently.

Now, the team will have to adjust to not having him. Smith-Marsette will be out for the game against the Seahawks on Sunday. There are also four players who are questionable in Week 4, including some of the best players on offense and defense: LB Anthony Barr, CB Kris Boyd, RB Dalvin Cook and DT Michael Pierce. The team could really use Barr back. He’s missed all three games so far. Cook missed last game, while Pierce and Boyd have missed none.

Without Barr, Minnesota needs other linebackers on the team, like Nick Vigil to step up. Dalvin Cook would be a big loss, but Alexander Mattison is one of the best backup running backs in the NFL. Michael Pierce, who’s seen as a run stopper, has been good in both the run game and the passing game from the nose tackle spot in 2021.

