Vikings Friday injury report: Four players out, one questionable

The Vikings will have to deal without a key member of the team’s defense yet again.

LB Anthony Barr, after being out most of 2020 with a torn pec, has suffered a knee injury that will rule him out for the second consecutive game.

Minnesota received some relatively positive news about the rest of the linebacker unit, though. See the full injury report here:

Vikings LB Eric Kendricks

Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks intercepts the ball intended for Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

Status: Questionable

LB Anthony Barr

Nov 25, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr (55) reacts after making a play during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Out

DE Everson Griffen

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gets away from Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everyone Griffen (97)during the second quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Out

CB Harrison Hand

Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Harrison Hand (38) celebrates an interception against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Out

OT Christian Darrisaw

Minnesota Vikings OL Christian Darrisaw practices during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

Status: Out

