Vikings free agency tracker: Signings, releases and rumors

A new era is upon us with general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell officially kick-starting their run with the Minnesota Vikings. As the Los Angeles Rams proved by winning a Super Bowl last season, this is the time of the year where championships can be won or lost.

O’Connell knows a great deal about the importance of getting it right in free agency considering he served as the offensive coordinator for that juggernaut Rams team. Now, he’ll be looking to help Adofo-Mensah lead a Vikings team that has missed the playoffs over the last two straight seasons back to relevance.

This will page will include all of the Vikings signings, releases and major rumors slated to unfold with the free agency madness.

The legal tampering period starts at 11 a.m. CT on Monday, March 14, while free agency officially kicks off on Wednesday, March 16 at 3 p.m. CT.

List

Vikings 7-round mock draft: Will Minnesota take a different approach?

Vikings to sign QB Kirk Cousins to an extension (March 14)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Well, Vikings fans didn’t have to wait long for the biggest chess piece on the board to move into place with news of the team agreeing on a one-year, $35 million fully guaranteed extension with quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Some fans have taken to Twitter to voice their frustrations over the signing, and even our own, Tyler Forness, isn’t buying the move. Only time will tell if the new regime made the right decision or the same mistake as the previous one in sticking with Cousins.

Vikings tendering placekicker Greg Joseph (March 14)

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Restricted free agent placekicker Greg Joseph is being tendered by the Vikings on a one-year, $2.433 million deal. Joseph’s agent, Brett Tessler, broke the news on social media on Monday. Teams can offer Joseph, but the Vikings will have the chance to match whatever offer is on the table.

OT Rashod Hill slated to test free agency (March 14)

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Veteran backup tackle Rashod Hill will be weighing his options on the free agent market. He has spent the last six years helping bolster the offensive front for the Vikings. While he could choose to sign with another team, his agent, Brett Tessler, isn’t ruling out a return to Minnesota.

1

1