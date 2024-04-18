Vikings flying down to Baton Rouge to visit Jayden Daniels

NFL teams are wrapping up visits with prospects as we are just seven days away from the 2024 NFL Draft. Workouts are done but dinners are still able to be had, in steps the Minnesota Vikings brass.

Former LSU QB Jayden Daniels is scheduled to have dinner tonight with #Vikings brass in Baton Rouge, per @Agentbutler1. Minnesota owns the No. 11 and 23 picks and has been gathering all the info in case there’s an opportunity to move up for one of the top QBs. pic.twitter.com/BHdk4nyOIQ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 18, 2024

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported on Thursday morning the team would be traveling to Baton Rouge to see LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Many expect the reigning Heisman Trophy winner to be taken second overall by the Washington Commanders. Despite that, the Vikings are showing they are doing all the homework they can on this quarterback class.

Aside from Daniels, the team has done private workouts or visits with Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy as well. Draft pundits and fans alike have it almost in stone. The team is trading up for one of them, but that has proved to be easier said than done.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been vocal about the need, but he has also made it known the team is ready for Sam Darnold to be their guy. A very busy seven days are ahead for everyone involved within and around the franchise.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire