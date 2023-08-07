Vikings' first unofficial depth officially confirms defensive overhaul

It's officially unofficial depth chart season.

The Vikings have released their unofficial depth chart in advance of their preseason opener. And the unofficial chart officially shows that the defense has changed, dramatically.

With long-time inside linebacker Eric Kendricks gone, the new starter next to Jordan Hicks is Brian Asamoah II, a third-round pick in 2022.

At corner, the new starters (unofficially) are free-agent arrival Byron Murphy, Jr. and Akayleb Evans, a fourth-round pick in 2022.

The Vikings will continue to operate out of a base 3-4 front, although it will shift and change in response to any given opponent under new coordinator Brian Flores. Marcus Davenport has replaced Za'Darius Smith at outside linebacker. Dean Lowry and Harrison Phillips are the first-team defensive ends. Khyiris Tonga is the starting nose tackle.

The top safeties are Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum. It's a pleasant surprise to see Lewis Cine, a 2022 first-round pick who suffered a badly broken leg in London, as a second-teamer behind Smith.

Offensively, receiver K.J. Osborn is holding off rookie first-rounder Jordan Addison for the starting job across from Justin Jefferson. It will be interesting to see if that's the case when Week One rolls around.