What the Vikings first-team offensive line looked in training camp Wednesday

The Vikings offensive line has been marred by inconsistency these past seasons. Minnesota drafted some players to try and change that.

The Vikings are a long ways away before the team squares off against the Bengals in Week 1 on Sept. 2. However, It’s interesting to see how the Vikings offensive line has come together in the early stages.

As reported by Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, first-round pick Christian Darrisaw was not practicing, so any definitive takes stemming from this lineup are most likely premature.

Here is what the first team offensive line unit looked like, according to team reporter Eric Smith:

LT Rashod Hill

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Rashod Hill (69) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

LG Ezra Cleveland

Nov 1, 2020; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) celebrates with offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland (72) after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

C Garrett Bradbury

Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury, center, looks to make a block on the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

RG Oli Udoh/Dakota Dozier

Minnesota Vikings guard Dakota Dozier warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

RT Brian O'Neill

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Brian O'Neill (75) readies at the line of scrimmage in the third quarter during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Bears defeated the Vikings 33-27. (AP Photo/David Berding)

1

1