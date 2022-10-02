Vikings safety Lewis Cine exited today’s game in London after suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury.

Cine, the Vikings’ first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, was injured in the first quarter, and players in the vicinity appeared to be very concerned by what they had seen. Most of the Vikings’ roster surrounded the cart to wish Cine well as he was taken off the field.

So far in his NFL career, Cine has been a special teams player. He had played just one snap on defense heading into today’s game.

The Vikings selected Cine out of Georgia with the 32nd overall pick in the draft.

Cine is being taken to a local hospital, according to the broadcast.

Vikings first-round pick Lewis Cine carted off originally appeared on Pro Football Talk