Vikings make first move, agree to terms with TE Josh Oliver
The Minnesota Vikings have made their first addition of free agency. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo, the Vikings have agreed to terms with tight end Josh Oliver on a three-year, $21 million deal with $10.75 millino guaranteed.
The #Vikings have agreed to terms with TE Josh Oliver on a three-year, $21 million deal, source says. He gets $10.75 million guaranteed and has incentives that can take the deal up to $24 million. One of the best blocking tight ends in the league.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023