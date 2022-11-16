Vikings first injury report vs. Cowboys has surprising name

The first injury report for the week 11 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys has a surprising name on it for the Minnesota Vikings in Justin Jefferson.

Thankfully, Jefferson seems to be ok, as he was limited with a toe injury. He was one of five players on the list.

First #Vikings injury report of the week pic.twitter.com/biboHq0JyS — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 16, 2022

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said that both left tackle Christian Darrisaw and cornerback Akayleb Evans were both still in concussion protocol. We will know more about their status as the week goes on.

Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith has been limited with his knee injury before so he shouldn’t be a problem.

They are taking things carefully with defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson and his calf injury. He could return this week if he is a full participant by Friday.

We will know more about all of these guys by the end of the week.

