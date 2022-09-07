The Vikings first injury report is almost non-existent

The first injury report for the 2022 Minnesota Vikings season is out and it is very favorable for the purple and gold.

Going into week one is usually the best that the injury report will look due to the lack of playing time for the starters and no regular season games have been played.

Unlike the Green Bay Packers who have more than 10 players on their initial report, the Vikings have only one in defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard.

DL Jonathan Bullard (limited) is the only Viking on the first injury report of the regular season. pic.twitter.com/9e2m7pNQ5r — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 7, 2022

Bullard earned the starting job during his strong training camp and preseason which was part of the reason that the Vikings waived the incumbent starter Armon Watts.

Going into the game at full strength for the debut game of head coach Kevin O’Connell will be huge for the Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire