Vikings are finally rid of Aaron Rodgers in NFC North

The Minnesota Vikings won’t have to deal with a future Hall of Fame quarterback playing for the Green Bay Packers for the first time since 1991. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers agreed to trade Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets in a blockbuster trade with multiple picks involved.

Trade compensation, per sources: Jets get:

🏈Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170). Packers get:

🏈Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

