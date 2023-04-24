Breaking News:

Vikings are finally rid of Aaron Rodgers in NFC North

The Minnesota Vikings won’t have to deal with a future Hall of Fame quarterback playing for the Green Bay Packers for the first time since 1991. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers agreed to trade Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets in a blockbuster trade with multiple picks involved.

