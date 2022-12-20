Vikings finally blitzed heavy vs. Colts and it worked

The defensive woes for the purple and gold have been well documented. They are currently the worst defense in the league per total defense allowing a shade under 400 yards per game.

They needed to make some changes, as the defense was becoming stagnant and predictable. That can be the case with the defense that Ed Donatell is running. It runs a lot of the same coverages and, without the players to maximize the system with checks and disguises, it becomes very predictable and easy to manipulate.

On Saturday against the Colts, we finally saw some adjustments and it came when the Vikings needed it most: in the second half.

For a team that had been blitzing about 17% of the time, they did so on 12/20 dropbacks in the second half, a whopping 60% of the time. They utilized a lot of linebackers with their blitzes and Brian Asamoah is getting some real run with the Vikings’ defense, including playing a career-high 21 snaps. Getting him more playing time could be key in turning the defense around.

The Vikings showed that they adapt on defense. Now it’s time to keep that up and keep the momentum going.

