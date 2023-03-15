Vikings finalizing 2-year, $22M deal for CB Byron Murphy

It appears the Arizona Cardinals will lose both of their higher-profile free agents. After defensive lineman Zach Allen agreed to a three-year deal with the Denver Broncos, cornerback Byron Murphy is nearing a two-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Per Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, it is a deal worth $22 million.

Murphy, the 33rd pick in the 2019 draft, was a starter all four seasons he played for the Cardinals. Primarily a slot corner for three seasons, he played mostly on the outside in 2022 and was having his best season before a back injury ended his year.

He played only nine games in 2022.

The 25-year-old cornerback replaces former Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson in Minnesota. Peterson, after two seasons with the Vikings after a decade with the Cardinals, is now headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a two-year deal.

The loss leaves the Cardinals with major questions at cornerback. The only two currently under contract are third-year pro Marco Wilson and Christian Matthew, drafted in the sixth round last year.

