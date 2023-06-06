Vikings finalize 2023 draft class, sign DeWayne McBride

The Minnesota Vikings have completed their 2023 NFL draft class by signing seventh-round pick DeWayne McBride to a four-year rookie contract.

His contract terms have not been released yet, but the projections of his contract are as follows per Spotrac.

Total value: $3,950,402

Signing Bonus: $110,042

2023 cap hit: $777,601

McBride also practiced for the first time in front of the media as a member of the Vikings, signaling that his hamstring injury that he was nursing throughout the NFL draft process is in a good place.

McBride looks to be a potential contributor as a rookie, but that will be determined by whether or not the Vikings do end up moving on from Dalvin Cook.

With the rules surrounding rookie contracts, getting them all wrapped up before mandatory minicamp starts is a good thing, as there would be multiple holdouts each season prior to the collective bargaining agreement signed in 2011.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire