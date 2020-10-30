Vikings’ final Week 8 injury report: Two corners ruled out, two players questionable

Minnesota’s new-look cornerback group has dealt with its share of bad injury luck.

This week is no different. A unit that was thought by some to actually improve this year, due to the inconsistent veterans departing, has more injury problems.

There’s also the issue with Dalvin Cook. Cook suffered a groin injury against the Seahawks. He returned to the game, but only played one snap before leaving.

Cook did not play in the Falcons game. He got an extra week to recover, due to the Vikings’ bye week, but it remains to be seen whether he will be ready to go for the game against Green Bay.

Here is the Vikings’ final injury report before the matchup with the Packers: