Vikings final injury: Akayleb Evans clears concussion protocol

The Minnesota Vikings have a big game coming up against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon and the final injury report came out in their favor.

After seeing five players on it on Thursday afternoon, the Vikings saw three players come off of it including rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans, who cleared concussion protocol after suffering one this past Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Here is the rundown of what is going on with the Vikings injury report.

Questionable

RB Alexander Mattison

OLB D.J. Wonnum

Mattison hurt his shoulder against the Bears on Sunday. He was limited in practice all week but head coach Kevin O’Connell believes he will play on Sunday.

As far as Wonnum is concerned, there is a major question on whether he will play. He appeared on the injury report with an illness on Thursday and didn’t practice the last two days. He will be evaluated and a decision made on him tomorrow.

Off injury report

OLB Za’Darius Smith

CB Akayleb Evans

WR Jalen Nailor

Smith coming off of the report makes sense. After injuring his knee against the Lions in week three, they have taken it easy on him in practice over the last couple of weeks. There was little doubt that Smith would play.

Evans recovered quickly from the concussion he suffered against the Bears on Sunday. He will be available on Sunday with cornerback depth.

Nailor hurt his hamstring a couple of weeks ago, missing Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. He will be back in his role as a special teams gunner.

Dolphins injury report

The Dolphins have five players questionable and one doubtful.

Terron Armstead, Teddy Bridgewater, Raheem Mostert questionable. Kader Kohou doubtful. Tua, as previously deemed, is out for Sunday vs. Vikings. Elijah Campbell also questionable. pic.twitter.com/1SFusIGCmu — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) October 14, 2022

Players on IR and PUP

S Lewis Cine

OLB Kenny Willekes

WR Olabisi Johnson

WR Thomas Heningan

RB Ty Chandler

TE Ben Ellefson

WR Blake Proehl (PUP/Designated to return)

