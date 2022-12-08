Vikings Film Room: How is T.J. Hockenson doing as a blocker?

The Minnesota Vikings made a great and franchise-altering move when they traded multiple day two picks for tight end T.J. Hockenson.

The player that they were getting is the exact prototype that head coach Kevin O’Connell wants in this offense: an inline blocker that is also able to split out wide and take advantage of coverage with his size and skill.

The interesting element about Hockenson is that his blocking was relatively subpar with the Lions. Since then, he has shown some real improvement according to PFF.

Checking back in on this take… TJ Hockenson run block grade weeks 1-8 in DET: 48.3, ranking 58 out of 74 TEs TJ Hockenson run block grade weeks 9-13 in MIN: 68.4, 9th-best out of 74 TEs https://t.co/AHz129pJft — Nick Olson (@NickOlsonNFL) December 6, 2022

As Nick Olson points out, the system makes a big impact here, but it’s also coaching and a change of scenery. He has shown some really good blocking prowess and technique but it hasn’t been consistent.

Against the New York Jets, I identified four plays that show just where Hockenson is at as a blocker.

Sealing off a defensive lineman

One of the things that you have to do as a tight end is block defensive linemen from time to time. Usually, it’s in the running game and this is a prime example of this.

On this power toss, Hockenson crashes down after motioning into the slot and takes out Michael Clemons. His block sealed the outside and allows Dalvin Cook to get the edge and gain extra yards.

Utilizing zone blocking

This is a key example of how tight end blocking on either inside or mid-zone is important. If you let the edge crash, it can ruin the entire play. Here, Hockenson helps Brandel block Clemons right in front of him on a double team before sliding to block the incoming linebacker. Little things like this make a huge impact on the game.

Losing slowly

When pass blocking, you will lose. It’s just a part of life. You can’t win them all and it’s best to admit it immediately. When you lose though, it’s best to lose slowly so you don’t destroy the entire play.

This pass-blocking rep showed just that. Hockenson gets bull rushed by John Franklin-Meyers and he gets pushed back into oblivion. The key here is that Hockenson kept his footing well enough not to have his loss disrupt the play. Having enough of an anchor to withstand this is a key to

Maximizing leverage

This block is also a key one as it sets up Adam Thielen to seal the corner. With this play being so close to the goal line, the second-level has less space to cover, so they crash hard on the run action. This block is all about leverage and getting the defensive end to wash out. Hockenson uses the edge rusher crashing hard to his advantage and he pushes him farther to open up the hole for Alexander Mattison to go through easily for the touchdown.

How is he doing?

The trade is yet to be determined as to if it will be a long-term success. With that said, the early returns are great. Kevin O’Connell is doing a great job getting Hockenson in positions to succeed in the passing game, but as a blocker, he is doing a consistent job and that’s about as much as you can ask for. The longer he plays with this group and in the system, things will systematically get more cohesive and continue to improve.

Essentially, he is the perfect tight end for the Vikings and his upside is better than the receiver options that would have cost significantly more than the likely $15 million Hockenson will command. A weapon like Hockenson at tight end can be a real game-changer.

