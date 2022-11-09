Vikings Film Room: Christian Darrisaw is an elite left tackle

After trading down nine spots in the 2021 NFL draft, there wasn’t a lot of hope for the Vikings to land Darrisaw. He was projected to go in the teens and the league let him slide down to 23.

Coming out of Virginia Tech, Darrisaw had a lot of potential but needed some grooming. It didn’t help that he had to have multiple core muscle surgeries that caused him to miss the start of the season.

He had a solid rookie season and even had some in the media comparing him to All-Pro tackle Trent Williams. Those comparisons felt somewhat absurd at the time but they are proving to be more and more correct each week.

This past week, Darrisaw had a tremendous game that shot him up to being PFF’s second-best tackle. There were multiple examples of his dominance and we highlighted eight of them.

Grown man strength

Coming out of the draft, Darrisaw had a nice balance of athleticism and power. He had the ability to punch really well and the athleticism to keep up with speed rushers. Here, his hands are cannonballs and he forces the edge to go past the quarterback and make him take the long way.

There

Duo seal

This is a simple duo play, but the athleticism and technique of Darrisaw is on full display. He has outside leverage on the 3T, but uses his foot quickness to get inside of him and seals off the defender to create a lane.

Randall McDaniel cosplay

Darrisaw is an excellent athlete and is quick off the block. What’s impressive about this play is his stance. Kicking out his back leg like that is incredibly reminiscent of Vikings’ Hall of Fame guard Randall McDaniel. He’s been studying his tapes.

Anchors away

Pretty simple play here. Darrisaw sees the stunt and picks it up with ease. What’s truly impressive is how he stands up Jonathan Allen and just holds him in a standstill. That’s not the easiest thing to do and Darrisaw makes it look simple.

Leverage

Darrisaw knows how to use his hands and body to his advantage. On the bull rush, Darrisaw gets his hands in great position and prevents the defender from moving in on the pocket.

Violence is forever

The defensive line for the Commanders is their best unit and Darrisaw didn’t care. Once the defensive end engaged with Darrisaw, it was over. He punched him to oblivion and his power knocked him out of the play quickly.

Finishing ability

Coming out of college, Darrisaw wasn’t the best finisher. He didn’t have that level of nasty. In the NFL, he has developed that. It’s one of the reasons why this play finished the way it did. The defender knows that Darrisaw has that mean streak, which is why once he cleared out the defensive end he stopped fighting.

Outside zone prowess

The Vikings’ main staple in the running game is the zone play. The more athletic your offensive lineman are, the better success you can have. Darrisaw helps maximize the play by getting out front and sealing the outside with power and athleticism.

