Vikings Film Room: Breaking down the Vikings’ 4 touchdowns

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Chicago Bears 29-22 on Sunday on the backs of the offense. They jumped out to a 21-3 lead with a calculated attack that focused on getting the ball to star receiver Justin Jefferson.

Three different Vikings players got into the end zone including wide receiver Jalen Reagor getting his first touchdown as a member of the Vikings.

Let’s break down each of the Vikings four touchdown plays.

Dalvin Cook 1 yard run

First and goal at the one yard line sees the Vikings in a simple I-formation. They motion Ham to the strong side which has Oli Udoh as a tight end. Dalvin Cook takes the ball and runs for a touchdown with ease. Nothing fancy about this play, just the Vikings trying to bully the Bears at the line of scrimmage.

Dalvin Cook 5 yard run

This one is more simple. The Vikings have a bunch formation to the near side and the bunch seals off the edge which allows Cook to run to the pylon. The seal-off block makes it one on one when Cook breaks this outside and an easy win for the star running back.

Jalen Reagor 1 yard touchdown reception

There is a lot going on here for the Vikings. They start in a 3×1 set before motioning Irv Smith Jr. to the near side to balance it out. They also flip Alexander Mattison to the right side. What both of these motions do is signal the coverage and essentially give Reagor a one-on-one versus Roquan Smith in space. He obliterates Smith with a juke move and takes it in easily.

Kirk Cousins 1 yard rush

This play turns out quite different than it was intended. Cousins sees something in the defense (likely a weaker front) and checks from what they were thinking into a quarterback sneak. He taps Garrett Bradbury on the butt to let him know that he’s under center and they get the touchdown with a good push from the interior.

