Vikings make a few roster moves

With Dalvin Cook questionable for the game against the Seahawks, the Vikings signed a running back from their practice squad to the active roster.

Minnesota officially added RB Ameer Abdullah to the 53-man team yet again. The Vikings waived T Blake Brandel in the process of signing Abdullah.

The Vikings can utilize Abdullah as a receiving running back and as a kick returner. He can certainly help add something different to that position group this week.

The Vikings also made a pair of interesting elevations to the active roster for Week 3. G Dakota Dozier and CB Parry Nickerson have been elevated for the first time this year.

Dozier struggled as the Vikings starting left guard in 2020, but he had a decent preseason this year. He’s probably more of a depth play. Nickerson raised his stock this preseason when he had a pick-six against the Chiefs. However, the cornerback is also probably just a depth player who shouldn’t see too much action on Sunday against Seattle.