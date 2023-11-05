Vikings fear torn Achilles for RB Cam Akers

During his press conference after the Minnesota Vikings’ 31-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons, the team fears that running back Cam Akers has an Achilles tendon injury.

This is not just a brutal blow to the Vikings’ running back room and offense as a whole, but it’s bad for Akers as well. During his time with the Los Angeles Rams, Akers tore his Achilles tendon in August of 2021 and was able to return for the Rams’ Super Bowl run.

Where does this leave the Vikings offense? Without Akers, Alexander Mattison will be the unquestioned top running back and Ty Chandler will likely see his role increase.

Having an open running back spot on the roster could mean that DeWayne McBride gets promoted from the practice squad. It also could mean the Vikings might sign a free agent.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire