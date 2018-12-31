Vikings fans unloaded on their team on social media after Eagles made the playoffs originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

It's a tough day to be a Vikings fan.

The Eagles officially secured a wild-card spot after the Bears defeated the Vikings, 24-10 on Sunday. It was a great day for Eagles fans, but a not-so-great day for Vikings fans.

The Vikings posted the game's final score on Twitter after nearly a 10-minute wait, and the replies from sad and angry Vikings fans are amazing.

Life is pain, pain is existence pic.twitter.com/7nHQ3MYRBS — Bart's Art (@ItsBartsArt) December 31, 2018

When you realize there's no more miracles in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/cqtDCRWhog — @SoleAngry (@SoleAngry) December 31, 2018

My son is crying because of you guys — big baller sam (@sshenry7) December 31, 2018

Pooping their pants since 1961 pic.twitter.com/FQu9Kih0hT — KC (@ktweeks612) December 31, 2018

Sorry, Vikings fans, even a miracle won't save you now!

