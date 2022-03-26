Vikings fans reveling in recent Packers defections

Nothing brings a rivalry to a boil quicker than some good old-fashioned defections.

The cheeseheads are melting with anger, and “SKOL” chants are jumping off social media pages as the horned helmets celebrate one of the craziest free agency periods in NFL history. Granted, the Minnesota Vikings didn’t really get things rolling until the second week with their biggest acquisition being two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker and former Packer Za’Darius Smith.

The team also went out and got Green Bay’s primary slot cornerback, Chandon Sullivan, on a one-year deal.

It’s one thing to lose two starters, but it’s something else entirely to see them join the rival team you have to play twice every season. So it’s understandable why some Packers fans might be feeling a bit perturbed at this point.

It’s only natural that some Vikings fans would rub a little salt in the wounds. What’s the fun in a rivalry without a little trash talk, right?

Here’s what Vikings and Packers fans are saying.

The back-and-forths were hilarious on social media

Packers fans complaining about the Vikings signing their players. pic.twitter.com/pDSwiEBoxu — PurpleReignVikings (@reign_vikings) March 25, 2022

The Vikings front office whenever they see the #Packers cut someone: pic.twitter.com/MTQ5Uk713T — Bruce Irons – Packers FTW (@BruceIronsNFL) March 22, 2022

I told the Vikings I used to play for the Packers and they just offered me a five million dollar contract — PackersHistory.com (@PackersHistory1) March 25, 2022

Aaron Rodgers by halftime of the next Vikings/Packers game pic.twitter.com/QSV3yCGsKy — The Fantasy Football Schmucks 🎙🏈 🍺 (@FFSchmucks) March 23, 2022

No matter how many former Packers the Vikings sign their trophy case will always be empty 😂 pic.twitter.com/8vgPtg3XSP — No1atall (@sirksir1) March 24, 2022

It's kind of sad that since Green Bay isn't making any positive offseason moves you have to talk about the Vikings. We know you are salty but you don't have to be so obvious.#Skol pic.twitter.com/BXdqwehFk2 — Eddie (@ECoggar) March 23, 2022

Packers fans really think losing Adams and us getting Smith and not facing him anymore is going to have no impact. These people are delusional. They split with us last year and only won when Mannion played. Couldn't beat us with Kirk. — Vikings Spin (@vikingsspin) March 26, 2022

Vikings with former Packers players. 🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/fvbORdAnbP — It's Bazzer (@SBazzer608) March 26, 2022

I think Packer fans care more about the Vikings signing Chandon Sullivan than Vikings fans do. — Seth Mitzel (@SkolMitzel) March 26, 2022

Is there a single player who left the Packers, went to the Vikings and had similar or more success in comparison to when they were in Green Bay? I actually can't think of one. — Matt Froehlich (@Matt_Fra_) March 23, 2022

We are about a month away from the draft and the Vikings Packers rivalry is already in full swing. I love it 😈 #Vikings #Skol — Unreal Minnesota Sports Fan (@mossednsauced) March 26, 2022

In my 37 years as a Packers fan, I've never been jealous of Vikings fans. That changed today when they signed Chandon Sullivan. You got a real one, MN. Good luck on your NFL journey, @showtimesully10 and thank you for always being a great friend of our pod #Packers #GoPackGo — Lombardi’s Legends Podcast (@lombardilegends) March 25, 2022

I sure hope all these packer fans have that same energy on how they cut these guys and they suck when they’re balling out for us. #Skol — Vikings 2023 Super Bowl Champions (@HOF_Athlete) March 26, 2022

These players just want to be in a city with something more than an Applebee's. Can't really blame them. — Viking Nation🟣🟡 (@VikingNation28) March 26, 2022

You know what’s funny? I can think of tons of players who left the Packers for the Vikings. I can’t think of ONE who left the Vikes to play in GB! Not one. I’m sure it’s happened, but it’s rare. Why does that tell ya? GB sucks! I’m not talking about the team, but the environment. — Russ T. Trombone (@JNutsac) March 26, 2022

Not my fault that everytime the Vikings make a FA signing the Packers are trending on Twitter — Aaron, from Wisconsin, With Love (@cheddartalk) March 26, 2022

It’s funny how you Packer fans call your FAs washed up when they sign elsewhere, esp with the Vikings. But they aren’t washed up when they resign with the Packers. Y’all get real excited and stuff. pic.twitter.com/E0x5dCzeAm — Vikes77 (@Vikeman29) March 25, 2022

