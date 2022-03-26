Vikings fans reveling in recent Packers defections

Nothing brings a rivalry to a boil quicker than some good old-fashioned defections.

The cheeseheads are melting with anger, and “SKOL” chants are jumping off social media pages as the horned helmets celebrate one of the craziest free agency periods in NFL history. Granted, the Minnesota Vikings didn’t really get things rolling until the second week with their biggest acquisition being two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker and former Packer Za’Darius Smith.

The team also went out and got Green Bay’s primary slot cornerback, Chandon Sullivan, on a one-year deal.

It’s one thing to lose two starters, but it’s something else entirely to see them join the rival team you have to play twice every season. So it’s understandable why some Packers fans might be feeling a bit perturbed at this point.

It’s only natural that some Vikings fans would rub a little salt in the wounds. What’s the fun in a rivalry without a little trash talk, right?

Here’s what Vikings and Packers fans are saying.

The back-and-forths were hilarious on social media

