Vikings fans outraged in reaction to team trading No. 12 pick to Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings fans are not happy with the team’s decision to trade the No. 12 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft to the rival Detroit Lions. They’re even less happy with the value the team received in return for the pick.

The Lions sent over the No. 32, 34 and 66 picks to move up in the draft and select receiver Jameson Williams out of the University of Alabama.

This could be one that stings for years to come, especially if Williams is torching the Vikings secondary in the head-to-head meetings.

Fans have taken to social media to voice their frustrations with the team regarding the trade on Thursday night.

Tough crowd in Minnesota tonight

@Vikings First we allowed bears to jump us for fields last yr. Now a trade to get Lions better when they had 2 1st rd picks already AND packers have 2 first rd picks. Do Vikings even want to compete in the division? Ridiculous! — Tory Hall (@vikesgirl19) April 29, 2022

The Lions just robbed the @Vikings. What kind of trade was that? Horrible first draft from this new GM! — Adam Benz (@crash69az) April 29, 2022

WHY DID U TRADE @Vikings WITH THE LIONS?!?!?? — 🛸🛸🛸💚💚💚 (@phrontisteryyy) April 29, 2022

Lions just took Jameson Williams. I just watched my poverty Minnesota Vikings make a stupid decision. Jesus Christ man. — 🛸🛸🛸💚💚💚 (@phrontisteryyy) April 29, 2022

The Lions have two picks next year and you don’t get at least one of them to move down 20 picks?? — Orange Dinossaur (@Orangedinossaur) April 29, 2022

We suck. We are the worst. Just chamge our name to the Lions. Pathetic. — Sid (@RalphVixCPA) April 29, 2022

Lions already 1-0 within the division. If you’re going to trade within the division at least it was the Lions but come on man, we don’t have the CB talent to guard this man twice a year! — NerdvsGym (@NerdvsGym) April 29, 2022

Terrible trade. No words can explain the shame when the Detroit lions fleeced ur team. — Bill Schmidt (@purplecarnivore) April 29, 2022

How do you trade IN YOUR OWN DIVISION and not get at least their 2023 1st round pick???? And now the Lions get the best WR in the draft and guess what? The Vikings STILL have no corners who can cover him… Forever quantity over quality with this team… — Noah Carter (@Noah_Carter23) April 29, 2022

We got bamboozled by the Lions — dlundell (@paperdav) April 29, 2022

Fleeced by the lions — wogatu (@wogatu) April 29, 2022

Lolz I think everyone knew this was their first draft after the 1st round trade with @Lions — CarlosDanger (@hahnsolo2526) April 29, 2022

Depends on the players we get out of it, but so far its a lions W for 60-40 — Brandon Seidel (@seidel_brandon) April 29, 2022

The @Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah got fleeced by the @Lions 😂 He didn’t need to give up the 46th pick! The #Vikings draft grade so far is F. #Skol #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/rThOWpqOce — Tommy B (@MistedTwister) April 29, 2022

A rare division win for the Lions — Joe Barbeau 🦡 (@JWB_uwui) April 29, 2022

And giving up a blue chip prospect just mind boggling. They gave the Lions Jameson Williams and we have no one to cover him — Arlowe84 (@arlowe84) April 29, 2022

Vikings and Lions. Sounds kind of collusive. — GaelsGonnaGael (@WhaleOfAGael) April 29, 2022

Congrats on the W. We suck @Vikings — Caio Santana (@CaiioTS) April 29, 2022

The Lions are LAUGHING at the Vikings for this. Horrible!! — Jeff Van Pelt (@JeffVanPelt13) April 29, 2022

@Vikings need to show Kwesi the damn trade value chart. He just got schooled by the @Lions — VikesHawksFan (@awnmiller69) April 29, 2022

Lions front office be like pic.twitter.com/DeYSIr7e8s — RayRay (@mainely_Sota) April 29, 2022

