Vikings fans made up an estimated 80-90 percent of Chargers’ “home” crowd

The Chargers were the home team on Sunday against the Vikings, but it didn’t look or sound like it.

The stands were a sea of purple, with tens of thousand of Vikings fans getting out of the Minnesota winter and cheering on their team in Southern California. The Vikings’ website estimated that Vikings fans made up 80 to 90 percent of the crowd.

Players on the Vikings’ offense appreciated the support, and players on the Vikings’ defense said the crowd noise made a different.

“Pregame, it felt like we were at home – in a different environment, obviously, but it was a home-type of feeling. It’s always been great to see our fans on the road this year – it’s been better than I’ve ever seen it as a Viking,” wide receiver Adam Thielen said.

The Chargers will play their last game in their soccer stadium Carson on Sunday before moving into their shared stadium with the Rams in 2020. The Chargers want to build a Los Angeles fan base, but the bigger stadium next year may just mean more seats for the other team’s fans.