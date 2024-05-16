Vikings fans could get an early preseason look at McCarthy

The way the Vikings' preseason schedule sets up, fans might not need to wait long to see J.J. McCarthy.

The Vikings begin their three-game exhibition schedule at home on Aug. 10, with a 3 p.m. game against the Las Vegas Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium. It could give fans an early look at McCarthy, the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft who's expected to get time to learn before taking over the starting job.

If that's the case, he might not play until later in the 2024 regular season, if at all, which would mean his initial exposure to Vikings home games could be one of his few as a rookie.

After the Raiders game, the Vikings will travel to Cleveland for an Aug. 17 matchup that's expected to be preceded by two days of joint practices with the Browns, where coach Kevin Stefanski will face the team that employed him for 14 years.

The Vikings will finish the preseason in Philadelphia on Aug. 24, taking on the Eagles in a noon game before final roster cuts.

The Vikings will play just eight regular-season home games at U.S. Bank Stadium, though they technically have nine on their schedule, counting their Oct. 6 game against the New York Jets in London.

Vikings preseason schedule

Saturday, Aug. 10, vs. Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m., Fox 9

Saturday, Aug. 17, at Cleveland, 3:25 p.m., Fox 9

Saturday, Aug. 24, at Philadelphia, Noon, Fox 9

