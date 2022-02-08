Vikings fans campaigning for Kyler Murray trade

There are two types of Minnesota Vikings fans: the ones that wholeheartedly believe the team can still win with Kirk Cousins as the starting quarterback and the ones constantly looking for the next best thing. Well, the latter are on the march with the recent drama surrounding Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

On Monday, it was reported that Murray had unfollowed the Cardinals on social media, along with scrubbing his account of previous posts and photos in relation to the team.

The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback has yet to make any public statements about his standing with the team, but it’s obviously not a good sign when a player is distancing himself on social media. That has prompted hordes of fans to plead their case for their favorite teams to get in on a Kyler Murray sweepstakes that doesn’t even exist yet.

If you’re wondering if Vikings fans are out their shooting their shot, you won’t be disappointed by the following social media posts.

Vikings fans calling for Kyler Murray trade

@vikings it's time to move on from Kirk. If he struggles imagine the backlash our new GM will get. I say we need to trade for Kyler Murray and get this party started. — Viking Jord $AMC (@jomarqua2) February 8, 2022

Kyler Murray grew up a Vikings fan. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/GWwpK57ts1 — Purple FTW! Podcast (@PurpleForTheWin) February 7, 2022

I pray to god that @K1 signs with the @Vikings and the Vikings get rid of Kirk and picks I will pray this happens🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — illuzion_wolve (@illuzion_wolve) February 8, 2022

I’ve been very critical of Kyler Murray ever since his playoff game but I’d still take him on the Vikings. I’d love to see him in a Rams type offense with Kevin O’Connell 👀 — Dougie (@losoredd21) February 7, 2022

Man, I just saw a Vikings fan on this app say that they wouldn’t trade Kirk Cousins straight up for Kyler Murray. I’m going to delete Twitter now. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Is_Second) February 7, 2022

I’d be interested in what a Kyler Murray trade would look like for the #Vikings https://t.co/8JPCCwzfbc — Vikings Talk (@LetsTalk_Vikes) February 8, 2022

Kyler Murray grew up a Vikings fan just saying…. https://t.co/YAklvzMdO8 — Acting Governor of Minnesota until Football Season (@JestinLutes) February 7, 2022

Come on to the Vikings kyler Murray — Purplepocketpodcast (@purplepocketpod) February 8, 2022

Imagine Kyler Murray with the Vikings 😰 — Eric Aquino (@aquino_eric_) February 7, 2022

Kyler Murray will be the Vikings 2023 Week 1 starter — JDiesels (@basedamef1can) February 8, 2022

I think that the Vikings have only two options

1- Get a better option for QB (Rusell Wilson, Kyler Murray maybe with this new rumour, even Matt Ryan is better) and build around one of these guys

2- Get younger, with a rookie QB, and a contract that really allows the team to build — Naville (@NavilleNFL) February 7, 2022

Kyler Murray, Russel Wilson & Aaron Rodgers are on the market and the Vikings will somehow stick with Kirk Cousins. Make it make sense. — Wyatt McMinn (@WyattMcMinn) February 7, 2022

Not Vikings Twitter saying they’d rather have Kirk over Kyler Murray. 🤦‍♂️#NFL #Vikings — Prestin Douville (@Prest1nDouville) February 8, 2022

Kyler Murray swap for Kirk Cousins get on it @Vikings — James (@HotspurJames) February 7, 2022

Kyler Murray to the Vikings 🙏🏽 — drew morris (@drewdelfari) February 7, 2022

