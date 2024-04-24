Vikings fan guide to the 2024 NFL draft: TV, radio, picks and more

Schedule: Round 1, Thursday 7 p.m.; Rounds 2-3, Friday, 6 p.m.; and Rounds 4-7, Saturday, 11 a.m.

Where: Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza, Detroit.

Where to watch: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Where to listen: KFAN, Sirius/XM NFL Radio (Ch. 88) and ESPN Radio (Ch. 81)

Are the Vikings holding a draft party? Yes, at U.S. Bank Stadium, but the event is sold out.

When do the Vikings pick? The Vikings currently have nine of the 257 selections that will be made: Nos. 11 and 23 in the first round; none in the second or third round; Nos. 108 and 129 overall in the fourth round; Nos. 157 and 167 in the fifth round; No. 177 in the sixth round; and Nos. 230 and 232 in the seventh round.

How much time is between picks? In Thursday's first round, each team has 10 minutes to make its pick. There are seven minutes between second-round picks, five minutes for picks in rounds 3-6, and four minutes in round 7.

First-round draft order:

1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

2. Washington Commanders

3. New England Patriots

4. Arizona Cardinals

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. New York Giants

7. Tennessee Titans

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears

10. New York Jets

11. Vikings

12. Denver Broncos

13. Las Vegas Raiders

14. New Orleans Saints

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Seattle Seahawks

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

18. Cincinnati Bengals

19. Los Angeles Rams

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Miami Dolphins

22. Philadelphia Eagles

23. Vikings (from Cleveland through Houston)

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Green Bay Packers

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)

28. Buffalo Bills

29. Detroit Lions

30. Baltimore Ravens

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs

