Vikings fall down a spot in the 2022 NFL Draft order

Following Sunday’s 37-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings aren’t any closer to landing in the top-10 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The venue is Paradise, Nevada, but it could end up feeling more like hell for Vikings fans if the team doesn’t hit on a prospect capable of helping them right away. Those odds shrink the further away you get from the top-10, which was unfortunately the case for the Vikings in NFL.com’s recent draft order projections.

They have officially dropped from 12th in line to now 13th.

If you’re looking for someone to blame, look no further than the Cleveland Browns. They were bumped up to No. 12 after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. Obviously, there’s still one more week left of regular season football, and things could change depending on what happens.

The Vikings clearly have nothing to gain from beating the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and yet, it looks as if they’re going to play their available starters and treat the game as business as usual. It sure does feel like the smarter move here would be treating it as a glorified preseason game and playing the backups, including rookie quarterback Kellen Mond.

But coach Mike Zimmer clearly isn’t interested.