Vikings fall to Arizona 18-17, finish preseason winless again

The Vikings ended the preseason by playing rookie quarterback Jaren Hall for all of their finale on Saturday. Though it appeared early they'd get their first victory of the preseason, they concluded it with an 18-17 loss to the Cardinals.

Hall, who completed 16 of his 27 passes for 178 yards, helped the Vikings build a 17-3 halftime lead. But his fourth-quarter throw behind tight end Ben Sims was picked off by Sean Chandler, and the Cardinals used the turnover to take the lead for good.

The Vikings have lost all six exhibition games under coach Kevin O'Connell, choosing to rest starters and emphasize joint practices over preseason results. They will make final roster cuts by Tuesday, before preparing for a Sept. 10 regular-season opener against Tampa Bay they hope will have them in good health.

The Vikings had planned for starters to sit again after two days of joint practices with the Cardinals on Wednesday and Thursday. Before Saturday's noon kickoff, fans filed into U.S. Bank Stadium to a video board graphic of Jaren Hall and Clayton Tune, the quarterback the Cardinals selected 25 picks before the Vikings drafted Hall in April.

The rookies started against each other on Saturday, in a preseason finale where the Vikings sat nearly half of their 90-man roster. By the fourth quarter, even some of the Vikings backups who played in the first half — like wide receiver Jalen Reagor and linebacker Troy Dye — had taken their pads off to watch the final snaps of the preseason.

Hall, who'd thrown 21 passes in his first two preseason games, more than doubled that total on Saturday. He completed three of his four passes on the Vikings' opening drive, setting up a touchdown run by rookie DeWayne McBride.

Then, after the Vikings sent safety Jay Ward on a blitz and the rookie's strip sack gave Minnesota the ball on the Cardinals' 5, Hall found running back Abram Smith for a touchdown that made it 14-0. The Vikings took a 17-3 lead at halftime, before David Blough — the quarterback the Cardinals picked up off the Vikings' practice squad last season — directed a pair of 75-yard touchdown drives. Chandler's interception produced the Matt Prater field goal that gave the Cardinals the lead.

It set up a pair of chances for the Vikings to see Hall in late-game situations.

Hall threaded a throw into traffic for Jacob Copeland on second-and-17 to give the Vikings the ball in Cardinals territory. But after Hall's third-and-9 throw for Copeland fell incomplete while coach Kevin O'Connell argued for a flag on Cardinals safety Juju Hughes, Greg Joseph missed a 54-yard field goal wide right.

After a Vikings defensive stop, Hall got one more chance to direct a drive for a game-winning field goal. With fans doing the wave before a fourth-and-8 play from the Vikings' 9, Hall spun away from pressure and heaved a 43-yard throw for tight end Ben Sims. By the time he let the ball go, he'd drifted past the line of scrimmage. The penalty caused a loss of down that allowed the Cardinals to kneel out the clock as fans booed referee Tra Blake's crew.